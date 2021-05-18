SBS Punjabi

Why buy luxury cars in Australia: Just for fun or good investment?

Luxury cars in Australia

Mani Singh poses with one of his mean machines. Source: Supplied by Mani Singh

Published 18 May 2021 at 5:53pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Melbourne-based Mani Singh is a store manager at a luxury car dealership popular amongst lovers of high-end wheels across Australia. He talks about some of the most popular luxury cars Australians like to drive and invest in.

Although you don’t see too many of them on the road, but Mani Singh says there is a “huge demand for luxury cars in Australia”.

The store manager of a luxury car dealership in Melbourne, says these fancy sets of wheels serve different purposes for different people.

Highlights:

  • Mani Singh is a store manager at a luxury car dealership in Melbourne
  • Many people consider premium cars as an investment in Australia
  • "People in Australia also like to buy old classic cars as they are a very good investment," says Mr Singh
Apart from personal gratification, many people also consider them an investment.

“There are many premium cars that Australians like to drive including Lamborghini, LaFerrari, Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Pagani Zonda,” Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi.

Mani Singh
Source: Supplied by Mr Singh


“People in Australia also like to buy old classic cars as they are a very good investment and their prices rise just like real estate,” he adds.

Listen to the full interview in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.

