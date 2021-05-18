Why buy luxury cars in Australia: Just for fun or good investment?

Although you don’t see too many of them on the road, but Mani Singh says there is a “huge demand for luxury cars in Australia”.





The store manager of a luxury car dealership in Melbourne, says these fancy sets of wheels serve different purposes for different people.





Apart from personal gratification, many people also consider them an investment.





“There are many premium cars that Australians like to drive including Lamborghini, LaFerrari, Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Pagani Zonda,” Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi.





Source: Supplied by Mr Singh





“People in Australia also like to buy old classic cars as they are a very good investment and their prices rise just like real estate,” he adds.





Listen to the full interview in Punjabi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.





