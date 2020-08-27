Will consider all legal options to bring ex-PM Nawaz Sharif back in Pakistan: Imran Khan

The government of Pakistan has announced earlier this week that it will use every legal avenue to ensure that former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is extradited from United Kingdom, and faces justice in his home country.





In this week's news roundup from West Punjab, listen to Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest pronouncement on repatriating Nawaz Sharif and other things making headlines in Pakistan.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





