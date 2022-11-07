SBS Punjabi

Will consumer Christmas spending be slashed due to cost of living pressures?

SBS Punjabi

Man dressed as Santa Claus standing in supermarket, rear view

Festive traders are hoping that holiday and Christmas present spending is one part of the family budget that won't be slashed. Credit: Bec Parsons/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:10pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Cost of living pressures and financial stress could mean families that celebrate Christmas this year will spend less on presents compared to previous years. While festive business traders are hoping that holiday spending is one budget that won't be slashed.

Published 7 November 2022 at 12:10pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Christmas is fast approaching and retailers are preparing for the what is usually the busy festive period of consumer spending.

But new research by Boost Mobile shows 90 per cent of Australians have made changes to their purchasing behaviour as a result of the rising cost of living.

Jason Hayes says Australians surveyed are actively reviewing their grocery and petrol purchases and are concerned about the cost of housing, electricity and mobile phone expenses.

Advertisement
"We've spoken to thousands of consumers across Australia. Independent researchers show more than one in ten Australians are struggling to sleep at night due to their worrying about finances. That's damning statistics. It's even higher in regional areas."

A survey by Barnardo's also found 47 per cent of families surveyed reported they will cut back on presents for their children.

So, will the bubble burst on the Christmas consumer spending spree for gifts and decorations?

At London's Spirit of Christmas Fair, shopping for gifts has already begun. But times are hard.

Clayre Shield from Pollyfields is hopeful that consumers will always want to treat themselves at Christmas, despite the economic hardship affecting many.

"I think everybody has that little bit tucked away just to do the Christmas thing. And even if it's one small little item that they get just to bring them that special feeling, I think people will still do it and seemingly still doing it. So I know it's tough for lots of people, but a little tiny treat works wonders."








Share

Latest podcast episodes

A sign at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach (SBS).jpg

Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood

Punters are seen reading form guides in front of screens displaying racing odds

Gambling warning messages set to be toughened up

Diwali lighting in Blacktown

ਕ੍ਰਿਸਮਸ ਵਾਂਗ ਹੀ ਦਿਵਾਲੀ ਦੀ ਸਜਾਵਟ ਦੇਖਣ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਦੂਰੋਂ ਦੂਰੋਂ ਲੋਕ

More than a hundred emergency warnings are in place in New South Wales as the town of Forbes prepares for its worst flooding in 70 years.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 4 November 2022