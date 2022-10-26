Will the federal budget support all Australians?

The Labor Government has unveiled its first Federal Budget, so what is included for Australia's multicultural communities?





$20 million is being allocated over four years for the Adult Migrant English Program but the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre warns that social support drops off after this scheme ends.





About $18 million is being spent over the same period to establish a Community Language Schools Grants program to help more young Australians to learn a second language.





And the government says it will spend $1.0 million over two years to review Australia’s multicultural policy settings in an effort to strengthen social cohesion.





An extra $576 million over four years will be provided to the Department of Home Affairs towards visa processing, to cover a shortfall in funding for the maintenance of offshore processing centres and to support refugees.





Hundreds of millions of dollars is being contributed towards First Nations health, housing, justice, and an Indigenous Voice in the federal budget.





Over the next five years, $314 million has been set aside for Indigenous health initiatives.





With a pledge to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution being a key Labor election commitment, $75 million was included for preparatory work on a referendum.



