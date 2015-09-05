Wishing all a very happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Sri Krishna Janmashtami being celebrated on Sept 5 this year

Source: happykrishnajanmashtami.com

Published 5 September 2015 at 3:10pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 3:29pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Janmashtami is an annual celebration of the birth of the Lord Sri Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. This year, its being celebrated on September 5. Here is an interview with Mr Kulwant Joshi of Sri Durga Mandir, Rockbank (Vic), who talks about the cultural, religious and mythological roots of this festival.

Hindus around the world celebrate Janmashtami by fasting and staying up until midnight, the time when Sri Krishna is believed to have been born. Images of Krishna's infancy are placed in swings and cradles in temples and homes. At midnight, devotees gather around for devotional songs, dance and exchange gifts. Some temples also conduct readings of the Hindu religious scripture Bhagavad Gita

Here are some some photos shared by Sri Durga Mandir Rockback, of the Janmashtami celebrations last year, including Krishna-Sudama milan and the scene at Bhishma Pitamah's bed of arrows.....

Janmashtami 2014 at Sri Durga Mandir, Rockback, Victoria
Source: Sri Durga Mandir


Janmashtami 2014 at Sri Durga Mandir, Rockback, Victoria
Source: Sri Durga Mandir


Janmashtami 2014 at Sri Durga Mandir, Rockback, Victoria
Source: Sri Durga Mandir


 

 

