ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

31ਵੀਆਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੇਖਣ ਆਏ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਪਤਵੰਤਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਵਿਚਾਰ

Government officials enjoying the Sikh Games in Sydney

Source: MPS

Published 6 April 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 7:00pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਸਿੱਖ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਬਾਬਤ ਵਿਆਪਕ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਕਿਸ ਤਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸੋਚਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਜਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੇ ਕਈ ਮੰਤਰੀਆਂ, ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਆਮੈਂਟਸ, ਮੇਅਰਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਕਈ ਹੋਰ ਪਤਵੰਤਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕੀਤੀ, ਅਤੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਹੀ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਸਲਾਹਿਆ।

In order to get wider perspective re success of Aust Sikh Games, SBS Punjabi spoke to many government officials, member parliaments and ministers re how they feel about organisation, scale, arrangements and volunteers of the games. 

The games attracted more than 90,000 spectators who cheered app 3500 athletes competing in over 16 sports categories and travelled from all over Australia, Newzealand, Malaysia, Singapore and India. 

Results summary Australian Sikh Games
Summary of the winners at the Australian Sikh Games, Sydney. Source: Supplied


