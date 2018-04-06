31ਵੀਆਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੇਖਣ ਆਏ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਪਤਵੰਤਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਵਿਚਾਰ

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

In order to get wider perspective re success of Aust Sikh Games, SBS Punjabi spoke to many government officials, member parliaments and ministers re how they feel about organisation, scale, arrangements and volunteers of the games.





The games attracted more than 90,000 spectators who cheered app 3500 athletes competing in over 16 sports categories and travelled from all over Australia, Newzealand, Malaysia, Singapore and India.





Summary of the winners at the Australian Sikh Games, Sydney. Source: Supplied





Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter .









