ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਟੈਕਸ ਟਾਕ ਨਵੰਬਰ 2018: ਜ਼ਮੀਨ-ਜਇਦਾਦ ਉੱਤੇ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਐਸ ਟੀ ਦੇ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ

ਇਸ ਨਵੇਂ ਬੰਦੋਬਸਤ ਤਹਿਤ ਖਰੀਦਦਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਨਵੇਂ ਰਿਹਾਇਸ਼ੀ ਮਕਾਨ ਜਾਂ ਉਸ ਲਈ ਖਰੀਦੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਉੱਤੇ ਜੀ ਐਸ ਟੀ ਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਹੁਣ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਨੂੰ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ।





ਜੀ ਐਸ ਟੀ ਦੀ ਦਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ, ਬਦਲੀ ਹੈ ਤਾਂ ਇਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਜਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ। ਖਰੀਦਦਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਇਸਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਰਟੀ ਡਿਵੈਲਪਰ ਦੀ ਬਜਾਇ ਸਿੱਧੇ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਏ ਟੀ ਓ ਨੂੰ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ।





ਜੀ ਐਸ ਟੀ ਸੈੱਟਲਮੈਂਟ, ਇਸਦਾ ਭੁਗਤਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਆਏ ਬਦਲਾਵਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ www.ato.gov.au/gstatsettlement ਉੱਤੇ ਜਾਓ ਜਾਂ ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਏਜੇਂਟ, ਕਨਵੇਂਸਰ ਜਾਂ ਵਕੀਲ ਨਾਲ ਵੀ ਸਲਾਹ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।





Read this story in English:





The new measure requires purchasers of new residential premises or potential residential land to pay the GST amount directly to the ATO.





The changes apply to contracts entered into on or after 1 July 2018.





The amount of GST hasn’t changed, just who is required to pay the GST to the ATO. The purchaser now pays the GST directly to the ATO instead of paying it to the developer as part of the purchase price.





To find out more go to www.ato.gov.au/gstatsettlement , or have a chat with your tax agent, conveyancer or solicitor.



