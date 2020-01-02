ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

2019 ਤੋਂ 2020: ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦਾ ਅੰਤਰਾਰਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਹੁਨਰਮੰਦ ਕਾਮਿਆਂ 'ਤੇ ਪੈਂਦਾ ਸੰਭਾਵੀ ਅਸਰ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Visa Changes

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2020 at 12:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਬਦਲਾਅ ਕਾਰਨ ਅੰਤਰਰਾਸ਼ਟਰੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਕਿਲਡ ਕਾਮੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਅਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ। ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਸਾਲ 2020 ਵਿੱਚ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਉਦੇਸ਼ ਖੇਤਰੀ ਇਲਾਕਿਆਂ ਵਿਚਲੀ ਮਾਈਗ੍ਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਨੂੰ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਜਿਸ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਨਵੇਂ ਖੇਤਰੀ ਵੀਜ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਪਿਛਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਨਵੰਬਰ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ ਸੀ। ਨਵੇਂ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਤਕਰੀਬਨ 25,000 ਥਾਵਾਂ ਹੁਨਰਮੰਦ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਸੀ ਕੋਟੇ ਲਈ ਰਾਖਵੀਆਂ ਰੱਖੀਆਂ ਗਈਆਂ ਹਨ। ਵਧੇਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਪ੍ਰੀਤਇੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਗਰੇਵਾਲ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ।

Published 2 January 2020 at 12:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Rosemary Bolger, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Most recently, the federal government introduced two new regional visas in November as part of its promise to reduce congestion in major cities.

While the federal government announced the regional push, it is largely up to the states to implement it, as state sponsorship is required for the majority of places. 
Related article

Australia reveals details of ‘much-awaited’ new regional work visa



For successful applicants, it’s a daunting road ahead to permanent residency.

Migration agents believe potential international students who planned to settle in the same country they study would now think twice about choosing  Australia.

That story by Rosemary Bolger for SBS News, produced by Preetinder Singh Grewal for SBS Punjabi.

Also Read

Study in Australia: Visa requirement changes for international students

Australian work visas and PR pathways for skilled nurses

‘Visa overhaul’: SOL review and its implications on new visa applicants



Share

Latest podcast episodes

FloomiCacAE6qYD.jfif

ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਐਸ ਵਾਈ ਐੱਲ ਨਹਿਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਰਹੀ ਬੇਸਿੱਟਾ

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

ਕੀ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਬਣਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ?

gogi rai gurpreet rai

ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੋਗੀ ਰਾਏ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ ਕਹਾਣੀ

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel inspect a helicopter at the scene of a helicopter collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast, Monday, January 2, 2023.

ਗੋਲਡ ਕੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਸੀ-ਵਰਲਡ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ