ਬਾਬਾ ਬੁੱਢਾ ਜੀ ਜੋੜ੍ਹ ਮੇਲਾ: ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੀਜੇ ਸਾਲਾਨਾ ਖੇਡ ਮੇਲੇ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ

Jorh Mela

Last year's sports event attracted 5,000 people from across Australia. Source: Supplied

Published 21 September 2019 at 6:46pm, updated 21 September 2019 at 6:48pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੂਰਬੀ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਪੇਕਨਮ ਵਿੱਚ 28-29 ਸਤੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਕਰਵਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਤੀਜੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਬੁੱਢਾ ਜੀ ਜੋੜ੍ਹ ਮੇਲੇ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰੀਆਂ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਹਨ। ਵਧੇਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਹਰਦੇਵ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਣੋ।

ਹਰ ਸਾਲ ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਦੱਖਣ-ਪੂਰਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਸਦਾ ਸਿੱਖ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਾ ਬਾਬਾ ਬੁੱਢਾ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਯਾਦ ਨੂੰ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਦੋ-ਦਿਨਾਂ ਖੇਡ ਮੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ।

28 ਅਤੇ 29 ਸਤੰਬਰ 2019 ਨੂੰ ਕਰਵਾਏ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਇਸ ਖੇਡ ਮੇਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ 10 ਤੋਂ 12 ਹਜ਼ਾਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਆਉਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।
Jorh mela
Source: Sandhu Photography


ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕੀ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਹਰਦੇਵ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਲਈ ਵੱਖੋ -ਵੱਖਰੀਆਂ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਮਰ ਵਰਗਾਂ ਲਈ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਲੰਗਰ ਦੇ ਵੀ ਖਾਸ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

ਸਾਡੇ ਸਥਾਨਕ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਜੇਸਨ ਵੁੱਡ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਇਸ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਅਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਕਾਰਜਾਂ ਲਈ $50,000 ਦੀ ਗਰਾਂਟ ਮੁਹਈਆ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਦਦ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਾ ਅਤੇ ਫ਼ੈਡਰਲ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ।
“ਸਾਨੂੰ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਾਰੀਆਂ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਲਈ ਭਰਵਾਂ ਹੁੰਗਾਰਾ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਦਰਸ਼ਕਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ ਦੇਖਣ ਲਈ ਭਾਰੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਹੈ - ਇਸ ਵਾਰ ਘੱਟੋ-ਘੱਟ 8 ਟੀਮਾਂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਹੋਣ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ।"

Jorh Mela
The attendees will be able to enjoy traditional Punjabi cuisine throughout the sports meet. Source: Supplied


Read this story in English:

Every September, the Sikh community hold two-day sports meet and a community function in Pakenham, a suburb in Melbourne’s southeastern fringes.

An estimated 10,000 people are expected to attend the 3rd chapter of the annual Baba Budha Ji Jorh Mela on 28th and 29th September 2019. 

The organising committee member, Hardev Singh told SBS Punjabi that arrangements have been made for the two-day spectacle of sport and culture.

“The preparations are in the final stages now. The games registration process is almost complete. We have a huge response for all games including Kabaddi,” he said.  

“We will look after our guests with free food and drinks [Langar]. The attendees will be able to enjoy traditional Punjabi cuisine throughout the two-day carnival.” 

Mr Singh said that it’s a community-based sports festival which last year in 2018, attracted 5,000 people from across Australia.

“We are very thankful as we have got huge financial support from our community-based businessmen and the federal government," he said.

This year’s event is proudly supported by a community funding of $50,000 which is delivered by our long-term supporter Jason Wood, the member for Latrobe.
Mr Singh said the major attraction of the tournament is Kabaddi, which is a hugely popular sport within the Punjabi community.

“The Kabaddi event is the most eagerly awaited sport by our community. At least eight teams are lined up for this year’s competition and we look forward to their participation at this competition,” he said.

Australia beats Canada to win Kabaddi World Cup

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਵਰਲਡ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਜ਼ੋਰਅਜ਼ਮਾਈ



