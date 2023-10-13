ਇੱਕ ਚੀਨੀ ਬਲੌਗਰ ਨੇ ਨਿੱਝਰ ਕਤਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਚੀਨ ਦੇ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੱਥ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ

People protest for justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader who was shot and killed earlier this year, at the Consulate General of India in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on 25 September 2023. Earlier this week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the government of India of carrying out the killing of Nijjar in June, an accusation that has raised diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Source: EPA / ETHAN CAIRNS/EPA