ਇੱਕ ਚੀਨੀ ਬਲੌਗਰ ਨੇ ਨਿੱਝਰ ਕਤਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ ਤੇ ਚੀਨ ਦੇ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਦਾ ਹੱਥ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਦਾਅਵਾ

CANADA INDIA ACCUSED IN DEATH OF SIKH MAN

People protest for justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh leader who was shot and killed earlier this year, at the Consulate General of India in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on 25 September 2023. Earlier this week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused agents of the government of India of carrying out the killing of Nijjar in June, an accusation that has raised diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Source: EPA / ETHAN CAIRNS/EPA

ਕੈਨੇਡਾ 'ਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਵੱਖਵਾਦੀ ਆਗੂ ਹਰਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਿੱਝਰ ਦੀ ਹੱਤਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਲੈਕੇ ਵੱਧਦੇ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਦਰਮਿਆਨ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਤੰਤਰ ਬਲੌਗਰ ਜੈਨੀਫਰ ਜ਼ੇਂਗ ਨੇ ਇਸ ਕਤਲ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਚੀਨੀ ਕਮਿਊਨਿਸਟ ਪਾਰਟੀ (ਸੀ.ਸੀ.ਪੀ.) ਦੇ ਏਜੰਟਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਥ ਹੋਣ ਦਾ ਕਥਿਤ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਉਸ ਨੇ ਕਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਚੀਨ ਦਾ ਮਕਸਦ ਭਾਰਤ ਅਤੇ ਪੱਛਮ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਪੈਦਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਸੀ। ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵੇਆਂ ਲਈ ਪਰਮਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੇ ਹਵਾਲੇ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਖਾਸ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਸੁਣੋ...

ਵਿਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੱਸਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਉੱਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਬਟਨ ‘ਤੇ ਕਲਿੱਕ ਕਰੋ।

ਕੈਨੇਡਾ-ਭਾਰਤ ਵਿਵਾਦ ਮਗਰੋਂ ਬਰਮਿੰਘਮ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਵਤਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਖੰਡਾ ਦੀ ਹੋਈ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੀ ਉੱਠੀ ਮੰਗ

ਨਿੱਝਰ ਕਤਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਦੇ ਸਬੰਧ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਵੈਨਕੂਵਰ ਸਥਿੱਤ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਦੂਤਾਵਾਸ ਦੇ ਬਾਹਰ ਰੋਸ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ

