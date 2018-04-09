ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ 'ਧੱਕੇਸ਼ਾਹੀ ਤੇ ਸ਼ੋਸ਼ਣ' ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਲਈ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਾ

old people, Elderly people

Source: Pixabay

Published 9 April 2018
By Manpreet K Singh
Available in other languages

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਤੀ, ਧੱਕੇਸ਼ਾਹੀ ਤੇ ਸ਼ੋਸ਼ਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਦਿਨ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਦਿਨ ਵਾਧਾ ਹੋ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਵੀ ਚਿੰਤਾਜਨਕ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

ਇੰਦਰਜੀਤ ਜੱਸਲ ਜੋ ਕਿ ਈਸਟਰਨ ਕਮਿਊਨਿਟੀ ਲੀਗਲ ਸੈਂਟਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਲਚਰਲ ਅਡਵਾਈਜ਼ਰ ਹਨ, ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਮਸਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਵੀ ਅਛੂਤਾ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੈ।

ਉਹਨਾਂ ਕਿਹਾ ਕਿ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਬੰਧਿਤ ਮਸਲਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੈਸੇ ਪੱਖੋਂ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗਾਂ ਦੇ ਸ਼ੋਸ਼ਣ ਦੀਆਂ ਘਟਨਾਵਾਂ ਸੁਨਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲ ਰਹੀ ਹਨ।

ਪੂਰੀ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਸੁਨਣ ਲਾਏ ਉਪਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਆਡੀਓ ਲਿੰਕ ਤੇ ਕਲਿਕ ਕਰੋ...

Read this story in English:

Elder abuse is defined as abuse or a form of neglect of an elderly person in a relationship based on trust.

This abuse could be physical, sexual, financial, psychological and/or social.

Inderjeet Jassal who is a Cultural Advisor to the Eastern Community Legal Centre told SBS Punjabi that according to a report published in 2011, at least 31% elders over and above the age of 65 suffer one form of abuse or neglect.

“The most common form of abuse faced by parents of Indians living in Australia is usually financial,” he says.

“It can range from stealing money from an older person’s account to forcing them to change their will.”

“Also, there is stigma and shame associated with abuse, fear of reprisal from the perpetrator, and a perceived or actual lack of options or access to services.

“As a community, we need to raise awareness on how to tackle this growing problem. 
Inderjeet Jassal
Inderjeet Jassal is a Cultural Advisor at the Eastern Community Legal Centre, Melbourne. Source: SBS


