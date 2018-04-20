ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਕੇਸ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਰਾਖਵਾਂ

Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu Source: SBS

Published 20 April 2018 at 11:43am, updated 20 April 2018 at 3:05pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
ਸੁਣੋ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ, ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਕੁੱਝ ਖਾਸ ਖਾਸ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਚੋੜ।

ਸੁਣੋ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ, ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਕੁੱਝ ਖਾਸ ਖਾਸ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਚੋੜ।


ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਬਰਿਟੇਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਵੀਡਨ ਦੇ ਦੌਰੇ ਤੇ।


ਕਥੂਆ ਰੇਪ ਅਤੇ ਭੰਨਤੋੜ ਕੇਸ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ।

 

