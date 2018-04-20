ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਕੇਸ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਰਾਖਵਾਂ

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀOther ways to listen ਨਵਜੋਤ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਕੇਸ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਰਾਖਵਾਂPlay07:27ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀOther ways to listen Navjot Singh Sidhu Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.41MB)Published 20 April 2018 at 11:43am, updated 20 April 2018 at 3:05pmBy MP SinghPresented by Paramjit SonaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages ਸੁਣੋ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ, ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਕੁੱਝ ਖਾਸ ਖਾਸ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਚੋੜ।Published 20 April 2018 at 11:43am, updated 20 April 2018 at 3:05pmBy MP SinghPresented by Paramjit SonaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesਸੁਣੋ ਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ ਵਿੱਚ, ਭਾਰਤ ਤੋਂ ਕੁੱਝ ਖਾਸ ਖਾਸ ਖਬਰਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਚੋੜ।ਭਾਰਤ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਨਰਿੰਦਰ ਮੋਦੀ ਬਰਿਟੇਨ ਅਤੇ ਸਵੀਡਨ ਦੇ ਦੌਰੇ ਤੇ।ਕਥੂਆ ਰੇਪ ਅਤੇ ਭੰਨਤੋੜ ਕੇਸ ਦੀ ਅਦਾਲਤ ਵਲੋਂ ਜਾਂਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ। Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREHonour & Duty: Saluting the Unsung HeroesREAD MORELest we forget: Remembering Sikh soldiers on GallipoliShareLatest podcast episodesਇੰਡੀਆ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਐਸ ਵਾਈ ਐੱਲ ਨਹਿਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਰਹੀ ਬੇਸਿੱਟਾਕੀ ਅੱਜ ਦੇ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਘਰ ਤੋਂ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨਾ ਆਮ ਗੱਲ ਬਣਦਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ?ਮਾਸਟਰਜ਼ ਅਥਲੈਟਿਕਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਣਾ ਖੱਟਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਗੋਗੀ ਰਾਏ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾਦਾਇਕ ਕਹਾਣੀਗੋਲਡ ਕੋਸਟ ਦੇ ਸੀ-ਵਰਲਡ ਹੈਲੀਕਾਪਟਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੀ ਤਫਤੀਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ