ਦਵਿੰਦਰ ਗਰਚਾ, ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਵਿਕਟੋਰੀਅਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਅਗਲੇ ਸਾਲ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਲਈ ਹੁਣੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਸੱਦਾ

Officials at 31st Australian Sikh Games in Sydney

Source: MPSingh

Published 4 April 2018 at 1:16pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਦਵਿੰਦਰ ਗਰਚਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਨਾਲ ਮੈਲਬਰਨ ਦੇ ਮੇਅਰ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕਿ ਆਏ ਤਾਂ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਅੱਖਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਿੱਖ ਖੇਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਵੀਸ਼ਾਲਤਾ ਦੇਖ ਸਕਣ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਢੁੱਕਵੀਂ ਮਦਦ ਪ੍ਰਦਾਨ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰ ਸਕਣ।

Available in other languages
Davinder Singh Garcha is president of Victorian chapter of Australian Sikh Games.

The next games would be hosted in city of Casey, Melbourne.

Davinder Singh brought with him Mayor of Casey so that he can himself experience the vivacity of Sikh games and in order to provide first hand experience to the government of Victoria.

Mr Garcha told SBS Punjabi that he is simply amazed at the superb organization of the games.

He said, 'Victoria will try its best to match and out perform the next games. We extend invitation to all Punjabies right now to come and enjoy the next games in Melbourne'.

 

