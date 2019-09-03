ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਸੈਂਟਰ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਕਾਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਔਰਤ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

Ravneet Kaur

Source: Supplied

Published 3 September 2019 at 5:28pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 3:45pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਕਾਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਾਰੀ ਗਈ 31- ਸਾਲਾ ਔਰਤ ਦੀ ਪਛਾਣ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਵਜੋਂ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ। ਦੁਰਘਟਨਾ ਲਈ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਕਾਰ ਕਥਿਤ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਇਕ 82-ਸਾਲਾ ਬਜ਼ੁਰਗ ਡਰਾਈਵਰ ਚਲਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਸੀ।

ਦੱਖਣੀ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹਾਲਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਇਲ ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਜਿਥੇ ਕੱਲ ਉਸਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ।

ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਦੇ ਮਾਮੂਲੀ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ ਦੱਸੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਵਸਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੇ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਦੇ ਪਤੀ ਭੁਪਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ਼ ਦੁੱਖ ਵੰਡਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ-ਰੂਪੀ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ। 

ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਸੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਬੱਚੇ ਛੱਡ ਗਈ ਹੈ।

Ravneet Kaur
Indian Australian woman, who died after a car hit her in Adelaide, was remembered as a "beautiful and noble soul" who had a caring attitude towards everyone. Source: Supplied


31-year-old Ravneet Kaur has died after being struck by a car at a shopping centre in Adelaide.

SA police said that she was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious condition on Thursday 29 August where she died today from her injuries.  

Another pedestrian who is said to be related to her has sustained minor leg injuries in this crash.

The car was allegedly driven by an 82-year old driver who is assisting police with inquiries.

Listen to this audio report for more information…

