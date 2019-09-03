ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਸ਼ਾਪਿੰਗ ਸੈਂਟਰ ਵਿਚਲੇ ਕਾਰ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੀ ਔਰਤ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ

Available in other languages

ਦੱਖਣੀ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਰੂਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਜ਼ਖਮੀ ਹਾਲਤ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਇਲ ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ ਲਿਜਾਇਆ ਗਿਆ ਸੀ ਜਿਥੇ ਕੱਲ ਉਸਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਹੋ ਗਈ।





ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਵਨੀਤ ਦੇ ਭਰਾ ਦੇ ਮਾਮੂਲੀ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗੀਆਂ ਦੱਸੀਆਂ ਜਾਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ।





ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਵਸਦੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਨੇ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਦੇ ਪਤੀ ਭੁਪਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ਼ ਦੁੱਖ ਵੰਡਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ-ਰੂਪੀ ਸੁਨੇਹੇ ਸਾਂਝੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਨ।





ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਸੱਤ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਲ ਦੇ ਦੋ ਬੱਚੇ ਛੱਡ ਗਈ ਹੈ।





Indian Australian woman, who died after a car hit her in Adelaide, was remembered as a "beautiful and noble soul" who had a caring attitude towards everyone. Source: Supplied





31-year-old Ravneet Kaur has died after being struck by a car at a shopping centre in Adelaide.





SA police said that she was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious condition on Thursday 29 August where she died today from her injuries.





Another pedestrian who is said to be related to her has sustained minor leg injuries in this crash.





The car was allegedly driven by an 82-year old driver who is assisting police with inquiries.





