ਭਾਰਤ-ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਹਾਕੀ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਦੇ ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਫਸਵੇਂ ਮੁਕਾਬਲੇ

Eddie Ockenden captain of the Kookaburras and Harmanpreet Singh captain of India shake before toss during game 2 of the International Hockey Test Series between Australia and India at MATE Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. Credit: Mark Brake/Getty Images for Hockey Australia
Published 2 December 2022 at 4:55pm
By Monica Sharma
Source: SBS
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਹਾਕੀ ਟੀਮ ਵਿਚਾਲੇ ਐਡੀਲੇਡ ਦੇ ‘ਮੇਟ ਸਟੇਡੀਅਮ’ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੰਜ ਮੈਚਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਾਕੀ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਚੱਲ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਹਾਲਾਂਕਿ ਇਸ ਸੀਰੀਜ਼ ਵਿੱਚ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪਹਿਲੇ ਨੰਬਰ ਦੀ ਹਾਕੀ ਟੀਮ ਕੂਕਾਬਰਾਸ ਹੁਣ ਤੱਕ 2-1 ਨਾਲ ਅੱਗੇ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਮੈਚ ਦੇਖਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਭਾਰਤ ਦੀ ਟੀਮ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਕਾਫੀ ਵਧੀਆ ਰਿਹਾ। ਪੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ ਸੁਣੋ.......
