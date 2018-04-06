ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਭਾਰਤੀ-ਮੂਲ ਦੇ ਭਾਰਤੋਲਕ ਨੇ ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਚ' ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਗਮਾ

Gurbakhshsis Singh

Gurbakhshsis Singh

Published 6 April 2018 at 8:04pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਦੇ ਵਸਨੀਕ ਗੁਰਬਖਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ਇੱਕ ਮਾਣਮੱਤੀ ਪਾਵਰਲਿਫਟਿੰਗ ਚੈਂਪੀਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿਚ ਤੀਜਾ ਸਥਾਨ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਵੇਟਲਿਫਟਰ ਗੁਰਬਖਸ਼ੀਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੇ ੧੮ ਮਾਰਚ ੨੦੧੮ ਨੂੰ ਕੈਨਬਰਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈ ਕੈਪੀਟਲ ਚੈਂਲੇਂਜ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਂਸੀ ਦਾ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਐੱਸ ਬੀ ਐੱਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਸਾਂਝੀ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਉਸ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਉਸਨੂੰ ਅਗਸਤ ੨੦੧੮ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਕੌਮੀ ਚੈਂਪੀਅਨਸ਼ਿਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਦਾਖਲਾ ਮਿਲ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

Read this story in English:

An Indian-origin weightlifter has clinched bronze in Capital Challenge Championship held at Canberra on 18th March, 2018.

Gurbakhshsis Singh told SBS Punjabi that he is very pleased with his achievement that has helped him qualify for the national competition.

“It was a tough competition. But I worked hard to reach to the victory stand,” he said.

“With this victory, I’ve qualified for the Australian National Powerlifting Championship which will be held in August 2018. 
Gurbakhshsis Singh, Indian-origin Powerlifter
Source: Supplied


Gurbakhshsis told SBS Punjabi that he moved to Australia in 2009 from Patran in Patiala district of Punjab, India.

“As a young migrant, you need to make some sactrifices. At times, it’s hard to manage time but this the only way to climb the ladder," he said.

“There is no substitute to hard work. I finish my work at around 10PM and then go straight to gym for a practise session.

“I wish to represent Australia at international level. If that happens, it'll definitely give me a sense of pride and achievement.

