ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਨੇ ਵਜਾਇਆ ਕਬੱਡੀ 2018 ਦਾ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤੀ ਬਿਗਲ; ਵਰਲਡ ਕੱਪ ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਵਿੱਚ

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ, ਨਾਂ ਸਿਰਫ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਟੂਰਨਾਂਮੈਂਟਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਹੀ ਨਿਯੰਤਰਤ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ ਬਲਿਕ, ਇਸ ਖੇਡ ਨੂੰ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਰੋਚਕ ਅਤੇ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਚਲਣ ਯੋਗ ਬਨਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਫਾਰਮੇਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੋੜੀਂਦੀਆਂ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਵੀ ਕਰਦੀ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ।





ਇਸ ਸਾਲ ਦਾ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਸੀਜ਼ਨ 11 ਮਾਰਚ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲਗਭੱਗ ਸਾਰੇ ਹੀ ਰਾਜਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਟੀਮਾਂ ਹਿਸਾ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਇਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ, ਕਬੱਡੀ ਦਾ ਮੇਲਾ ਦੇਖਣ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲੇਗਾ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਸਿੱਖ ਗੇਮਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ, ਜੋ ਕਿ 30 ਮਾਰਚ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਕਿ 1 ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਤੱਕ ਸਿਡਨੀਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਣਗੀਆਂ।





ਅਤੇ ਜਿਆਦਾ ਇੰਤਜਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਵੇਗਾ ਜਦੋਂ, ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਬੱਡੀ ਦਾ ਸੰਸਾਰਕ ਮੁਕਾਬਲਾ ਕਰਵਾਇਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ ਅਪ੍ਰੈਲ ਦੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਵਿੱਚ। ਇਸ ਵਰਲਡ ਕੱਪ ਵਿੱਚ ਭਾਗ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਕਈ ਮੁਲਕਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਟੀਮਾਂ ਭਾਗ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਹੁਣੇ ਤੋਂ ਹੀ ਤਿਆਰੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ।





ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸ. ਬਾਸੀ ਨੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਫੈਡਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਦਾ ਸਾਰਾ ਜੋਰ ਇਸ ਖੇਡ ਨੂੰ ਨਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਮੁਕਤ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੀ ਲਗਿਆ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਅਤੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ ਕਰਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਖੇਡ ਦੇ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁੱਝ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਵੀ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ, ਜਿਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਖੇਡ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਰੋਚਕ ਬਣ ਸਕੇਗੀ।





Kuldeep Bassi is chairman of Australian Kabaddi Federation that is responsible not only for managing Kabaddi events in Australia but also in making some vital changes in the format of the game time to time.





The kabaddi season officially starts from 11th March this year. That is followed by Australian Sikh Games where Kabaddi as usual is great attraction among all other traditional games.





The season will end with Kabaddi World Cup few months later.





In this talk to SBS Punjabi, Mr Bassi tells us about federation's decision re inclusion of some foreign players per team. He also is pledging on behalf of the Federation that the Kabaddi from now on would be drugs free.











