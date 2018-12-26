ਨਿੱਕੀਆਂ ਜਿੰਦਾਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਾਕੇ: ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਜੋੜ ਮੇਲਾ ਫ਼ਤਹਿਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਾਹਿਬ

ਫਤਹਿਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਜੋੜ ਮੇਲੇ ਦਾ ਆਯੋਜਨ ਹਰ ਸਾਲ 26 ਤੋਂ 28 ਦਸੰਬਰ ਨੂੰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਛੋਟੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਬਾਬਾ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਵਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਤੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਫ਼ਤਹਿ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਯਾਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਸਿੱਖ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਬਲਕਿ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਇਤਿਹਾਸ ਦੀ ਇਕ ਅਲੋਕਾਰੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਵਿਚ ਜਿਥੇ ਸਿਦਕ, ਸ਼ਰਧਾ ਅਤੇ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਸਿਖਰ ਦੇਖੀ ਜਾ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ, ਉਥੇ ਸੱਤਾ ਦੀ ਦਰਿੰਦਗੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਿਰਦੈਤਾ ਦੀ ਵੀ ਇਹ ਸਿਖਰਲੀ ਮਿਸਾਲ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।





ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਨੇ ਪੂਰੀ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਨੂੰ ਇਕ ਨਵਾਂ ਮੋੜ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਦੀ ਪੀੜ ਅਜੇ ਤੱਕ ਵੀ ਅਚੇਤ ਹੀ ਸਿੱਖਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੌਮੀ ਮਨ ਵਿਚ ਰਮੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।





ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਤਿੰਨ ਸੌ ਸਾਲ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਸਮਾਂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ। ਪਰ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੀ ਪੀੜ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਘੱਟ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਰਹੀ।





ਬਾਬਾ ਜ਼ੋਰਾਵਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਫਤਹਿ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਦੀਵਾਰਾਂ ਵਿਚ ਚਿਣਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਤੇ ਫਿਰ ਜਦੋਂ ਦੀਵਾਰ ਗਰਦਨਾਂ ਤੱਕ ਪਹੁੰਚੀ ਤਾਂ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਿਰ ਕਲਮ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਗਏ। ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਹੀ ਸਰਹੰਦ ਦੀ ਤਬਾਹੀ ਦਾ ਕਾਰਨ ਬਣੀ।





”ਜੋਗੀ ਜੀ ਇਸ ਕੇ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੂਈ ਥੋੜ੍ਹੀ ਦੇਰ ਥੀ।



ਬਸਤੀ ਸਰਹੰਦ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਕੀ ਈਟੋਂ ਕਾ ਢੇਰ ਥੀ।





ਲੇਖ/ਲਿਖਾਰੀ - ਦੀਪਕ ਸ਼ਰਮਾ ਚਨਾਰਥਲ





ਦਸੰਬਰ ਦੇ ਮਹੀਨੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਪੰਥ ਇਸ ਸ਼ਹਾਦਤ ਦੇ ਅਦੁਤੀ ਸਾਕੇ ਨੂੰ ਯਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਚਮਕੌਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਅਤੇ ਫਤਹਿਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿਚ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਸਭਾ ਲਗਦੀ ਹੈ।





Shaheedi Jor Mela is organised every year in the last week of December at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.





Sikhs organise religious functions during this three-day event to pay homage to the two youngest sons of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.





Baba Fateh Singh Ji and Baba Zorawar Singh Ji were known for their brave and daring acts.





They’re highly respected in Sikh religion because they projected unshaken patriotism and belief in the previous era for Sikh religion.





They're bricked alive in 1705 by the Mughal Empire commander Wazir Khan, with the orders of Aurangzeb.





Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib marks the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were bricked alive in 1705.





The profound story of the martyrdom of the four sons (Chaar Sahibzade) of Shri Guru Gobind Singh has long lived in Sikh hearts.





Chaar Sahibzade is a term endearingly used for the four sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.





The month of Poh (starts mid-December) marks the martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzaade and their grandmother Mata Gujri ji.





In what is known as ‘Sakka Chamkaur Sahib’, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s two elder sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh attained martyrdom, while in 'Saka Sirhind', younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh were martyred by bricking them alive in a wall in December 1705.





A tradition of ‘not observing any sort of celebrations during martyrdom days’ prevailed among the Sikhs until last few decades.





In some regions, the tradition is still observed by the Sikhs to not hold any kind of celebrations during martyrdom days.





Religious events in Chamkaur Sahib on December 20, 21 and 22 and in Fatehgarh Sahib on December 26, 27 and 28 are held to mark the memory of the martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzaade.





