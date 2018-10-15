ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਬਹਿਬਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਦੀ ਤੀਜੀ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਮੌਕੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਫਿਟਕਾਰਾਂ, ਮੰਗਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੂਰਤੀ ਤੱਕ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਦ

Bargarhi gathering

Source: Supplied

Published 15 October 2018 at 5:54pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
ਬਰਗਾੜੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹਿਬਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਦੀ ਤੀਜੀ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਮੌਕੇ ਹੋਏ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਤੇ ਰਾਜਸੀ ਹਸਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਵਤੀਰਾ ਗੁੱਸੇ ਅਤੇ ਤਲਖ਼ੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਰਿਹਾ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਆਪਣੀਆਂ ਤਕਰੀਰਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ ਦੇ ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਜ਼ਾਵਾਂ ਨਾ ਦਿਵਾਉਣ ਦਾ ਦੋਸ਼ ਲਾਇਆ।ਬਰਗਾੜੀ ਦੇ ਸ਼ਹੀਦੀ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ 2015 ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹਿਬਲ ਕਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਗੋਲ਼ੀਬਾਰੀ 'ਚ ਮਾਰੇ ਗਏ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਨ ਭਗਵਾਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਿਆਮੀ ਵਾਲਾ ਅਤੇ ਗੁਰਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਰਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਂਜਲੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ। ਇਹ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਸ ਹਫਤੇ ਦੀ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਡਾਇਰੀ...

AAP state leader Harpal Singh Cheema, Bhagwant Mann and party's rebel MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined the gathering at Bargari to pay homage to the two victims of the Behbal Kalan police firing on their third death anniversary. 

While staging the protest, they accused Punjab government of delaying justice. They also demanded that those indicted by the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, which probed the 2015 sacrilege cases, should be punished. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit 
www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
The families of the firing victims — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — also attended the event at Bargarhi, Faridkot.
The families of the firing victims — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — also attended the event at Bargarhi, Faridkot. Source: Supplied


