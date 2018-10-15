ਬਹਿਬਲ ਕਾਂਡ ਦੀ ਤੀਜੀ ਵਰ੍ਹੇਗੰਢ ਮੌਕੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਫਿਟਕਾਰਾਂ, ਮੰਗਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੂਰਤੀ ਤੱਕ ਸੰਘਰਸ਼ ਦਾ ਅਹਿਦ

AAP state leader Harpal Singh Cheema, Bhagwant Mann and party's rebel MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined the gathering at Bargari to pay homage to the two victims of the Behbal Kalan police firing on their third death anniversary.





While staging the protest, they accused Punjab government of delaying justice. They also demanded that those indicted by the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission, which probed the 2015 sacrilege cases, should be punished. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi The families of the firing victims — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — also attended the event at Bargarhi, Faridkot. Source: Supplied



