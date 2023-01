Available in other languages

Bhagat Singh was born in Lyallpur in Punjab province (now in Pakistan) on September 28, 1907.





As a young revolutionary, he was hanged to death along with Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 1931.





Indian PM Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Bhagat Singh this morning. "I bow to the brave Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his Jayanti. His greatness and exemplary courage inspires generations of Indians", PM Modi wrote on Twitter.





