ਸਮਲਿੰਗੀ ਵਿਆਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਪਾਰਟਨਰ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਹੋਈ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ

੯ ਦਸੰਬਰ ੨੦੧੭ ਤੋਂ ਡਿਪਾਰਟਮੈਂਟ ਆਫ ਇਮੀਗਰੇਸ਼ਨ ਐਂਡ ਬਾਰਡਰ ਪ੍ਰੋਟੈਕਸ਼ਨ ਵਲੋਂ ਇਸ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਤੇ ਅਮਲ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਹੈI





ਪਾਰਟਨਰ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਰਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਬਕਲਾਸ 100, 309, 801 ਤੇ 820 ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਆਵੇਗੀI





ਪ੍ਰੋਸਪੇਕਟਿਵ ਮੈਰਿਜ ਵੀਜ਼ਾ ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ 300 ਵਿੱਚ ਵੀ ਸਮਲਿੰਗੀ ਜੋੜੇ 'ਸਪਾਊਜ਼' ਸ਼੍ਰੇਣੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਰਜ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਕਣਗੇI





From 9 December 2017, you can apply for a visa as your partner’s ‘spouse’ if you are in a same-sex marriage following the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia.





Under the changes, if you are in a same-sex marriage you can apply for a visa as your partner’s ‘spouse’ , rather than as their ‘de facto partner’.





The changes will apply to Partner visas (subclasses 100, 309, 801 and 820) and to all other visas where you can include your spouse in your application.





You can also apply for a Prospective Marriage visa (subclass 300) if you are in a same-sex relationship and genuinely intend to marry your prospective spouse in Australia.



