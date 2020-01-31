ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

ਬੀਮਾ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ 550,000 ਡਾਲਰ ਦੇ ਨਿਪਟਾਰੇ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 'ਸੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਸਾਹ'

Kanwaljit Singh had a bone marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with blood cancer; (L) before and after (R) treatment.

Kanwaljit Singh had a bone marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with blood cancer; (L) before and after (R) treatment. Source: SBS

Published 31 January 2020 at 4:01pm, updated 31 January 2020 at 4:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
ਸਿਡਨੀ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਵਿਜ਼ਟਰ ਵੀਜ਼ੇ 'ਤੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਲਾਜ਼ਮੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਬੀਮੇ ਦੀ ਵਕਾਲਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਸਿੰਘ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਸਿਲਸਿਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਉਦੋਂ ਵਧੀ ਜਦੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਪਰਿਵਾਰਕ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਵੱਡੇ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਬਿੱਲ ਦਾ ਸਾਮਣਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਪਿਆ। ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੈ ਸਿਹਤ ਬੀਮੇ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮੀਅਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਇਹ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ।

ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਲੱਗੇ ਸਾਢੇ ਪੰਜ ਲੱਖ ਡਾਲਰ ਦਾ ਬਿੱਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਬੀਮਾ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤਾਰਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।

64-ਸਾਲਾ ਕੰਵਲਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਲੱਡ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਬੋਨ ਮੈਰੋ ਟਰਾਂਸਪਲਾਂਟ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬ ਹਨ।

ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਹਰਕੰਵਲਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸਿਹਤ ਬੀਮੇ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮੀਅਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਇਹ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ। 

A Sydney-based family is advocating for compulsory health insurance for people coming to Australia on a visitor visa.

Their concern comes after they had a personal experience of dealing with a massive medical bill that amassed during the treatment of a visiting family member.  

Sydney family breathes ‘sigh of relief’ after health insurer settles $550,000 in medical bills



