ਬੀਮਾ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ 550,000 ਡਾਲਰ ਦੇ ਨਿਪਟਾਰੇ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ 'ਸੁੱਖ ਦਾ ਸਾਹ'

ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਲਈ ਲੱਗੇ ਸਾਢੇ ਪੰਜ ਲੱਖ ਡਾਲਰ ਦਾ ਬਿੱਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਬੀਮਾ ਕੰਪਨੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਤਾਰਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ।





64-ਸਾਲਾ ਕੰਵਲਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਲੱਡ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੇ ਇਲਾਜ ਵਜੋਂ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਬੋਨ ਮੈਰੋ ਟਰਾਂਸਪਲਾਂਟ ਬਾਅਦ ਹੁਣ ਪੂਰੀ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬ ਹਨ।





ਪੇਸ਼ ਹੈ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਹਰਕੰਵਲਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨਾਲ਼ ਸਿਹਤ ਬੀਮੇ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮੀਅਤ ਬਾਰੇ ਕੀਤੀ ਇਹ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ।





Know this story in English:





A Sydney-based family is advocating for compulsory health insurance for people coming to Australia on a visitor visa.





Their concern comes after they had a personal experience of dealing with a massive medical bill that amassed during the treatment of a visiting family member.





Know the full details -















