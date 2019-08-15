ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਕਾਮਯਾਬ ਵਪਾਰਿਕ ਘਰਾਣਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਹੈ ਗੁਜਰਾਲ਼ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ

ਗੁਜਰਾਲ਼ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਕਾਮਯਾਬ ਵਪਾਰਿਕ ਘਰਾਣਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਮਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ।





ਮਨਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਗੁਜਰਾਲ਼ ਨੇ ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੂੰ ਦੱਸਿਆ ਕਿ ਇਹ ਕਾਮਯਾਬੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਸਾਥ ਅਤੇ ਸਖਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਸਦਕਾ ਸੰਭਵ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।





ਗੁਜਰਾਲ਼ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿਚਲੀ ਕਾਮਯਾਬੀ ਦੀ ਕਹਾਣੀ 1984 ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਹੋਈ ਜਿਸ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਸ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੇ ਸਫਲਤਾ ਦੇ ਰਾਹ ਉੱਤੇ ਕਦੇ ਵੀ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਮੁੜ੍ਹਕੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਦੇਖਿਆ।





“ਮੈਨੂੰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵਧੀਆ ਗੱਲ ਇਹ ਲੱਗਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਇਥੇ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਕੰਮ ਛੋਟਾ-ਵੱਡਾ ਨਹੀਂ। ਨੇਕਨੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਹਨਤ ਨਾਲ਼ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਦਾ ਇਥੇ ਪੂਰਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਹੈ ਚਾਹੇ ਉਹ ਕੋਈ ਸਧਾਰਣ ਜਿਹੇ ਕੰਮ ਅਤੇ ਤਨਖ਼ਾਹ ਵਾਲ਼ਾ ਵਿਅਕਤੀ ਕਿਓਂ ਨਾ ਹੋਵੇ।“





ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦੇ ਪਿਛੋਕੜ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਜਰਾਲ ਨੇ ਕਦੇ ਮਾਰਕੀਟਿੰਗ ਦੇ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕਾਰਪੋਰੇਟ ਕੈਰੀਅਰ ਦਾ ਸੁਪਨਾ ਵੇਖਿਆ ਸੀ ਪਰ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਆਉਣ ਦੇ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਨੇ ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਬਦਲ ਦਿੱਤਾ - “ਇਹ ਮੇਰੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਇੱਛਾ ਸੀ ਕਿ ਪੂਰਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਇਕੱਠਾ ਹੋਵੇ।“





“ਅੱਜ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੋਲ਼ ਹੈ ਉਹ ਸਭ ਪ੍ਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਨਾਲ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਆਪਣੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦਾ ਤਹਿ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦੇ ਕੁਝ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲ ਪੜਾਵਾਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਸਾਡਾ ਸਾਥ ਦਿੱਤਾ।”





ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਟੀਵੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੁਜਰਾਲ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੀ ਕਾਰੋਬਾਰੀ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਰੂਪਮਾਨ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੋਈ 'ਅਨਟੋਲਡ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ - ਟਰਬਨ ਲੇਜੇਂਡ' ਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਡਾਕੂਮੈਂਟਰੀ ਵੀ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ। Untold Australia series 4. Source: SBS





The Manjits brand encompasses a number of restaurants and event venues across Sydney and greater NSW.





After a humble beginning in 1983, they’re now a successful business family who are claimed to be running one of Australia’s leading events management and catering company.





Manjit Singh Gujral told SBS Punjabi that they emerged as ‘market leaders’ with their hard work and their ability to transform events into experiences and unforgettable moments.





“It didn’t happen overnight. It took us 35 years to build that trust that we can inspire, evoke, entertain and delight through our event management skills,” he said





“We have experienced a huge growth ever since we launched our first restaurant venture in 1984.” Left to right: Manjit, Kawal, Deep, Natasha, and Varun Gujral. Source: Supplied





Mr Gujral had once dreamt of a corporate career in the marketing sector. But the decision to migrate to Australia changed everything.





“It was my parents wish who wanted the whole family to be together again in Australia,” he said.





“My older brother had immigrated to Australia in 1974 and soon my parents joined him to run a small family restaurant on Goulburn Street… And ever since we never looked back, such was the family and community support that made it possible.” The Gujrals have expanded their business as commercial caterers. Source: Supplied





Originally from Chandigarh in India, Mr Gujral came to Australia in 1984 to start a new but 'challenging' life.





“Let me humbly mention that everything that we have today is all with God’s grace. I am very thankful to my family and community who supported us during some tough phases of life.”





“The best thing I like about Australia is the dignity of labour. I like its work culture which gives you respect as long as you are hardworking and you put your heart into your work."





Mr Gujral and his two sons, Varun and Deep are now at the epicentre of thriving, high-energy hospitality and events dynasty in Sydney’s West.





To know more about their story, check out for a short documentary featuring the Gujral family business that airs Wednesday 14 August at 8:30pm on SBS as part of Untold Australia Season 4. After the broadcast, it will also be available on SBS On Demand.





