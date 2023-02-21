ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ 'ਚ ਆਏ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਗੈਬਰੀਏਲ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਰਾਹਤ ਤੇ ਬਚਾਅ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ

ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ 'ਚ ਆਏ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਗੈਬਰੀਏਲ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਰਾਹਤ ਤੇ ਬਚਾਅ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ
A recreation vehicle is piled on debris and surrounded by floodwater in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country's north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in decades. Credit: Mark Mitchell/AP
ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ ਹਿਪਕਿਨਜ਼ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਇਹ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ 'ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰੀ ਚੁਣੋਤੀ' ਸਾਬਿਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੁਣ ਵਧਕੇ 11 ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਜਦਕਿ ਸੈਂਕੜੇ ਲੋਕ ਲਾਪਤਾ ਦੱਸੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਲੋਕ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣੇ ਹਨ। ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ...
