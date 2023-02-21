ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ 'ਚ ਆਏ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤੀ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਗੈਬਰੀਏਲ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਰਾਹਤ ਤੇ ਬਚਾਅ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ

New Zealand Cyclone

A recreation vehicle is piled on debris and surrounded by floodwater in Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country's north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in decades. Credit: Mark Mitchell/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

ਨਿਊਜ਼ੀਲੈਂਡ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਧਾਨ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕ੍ਰਿਸ ਹਿਪਕਿਨਜ਼ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ ਇਹ ਚੱਕਰਵਾਤ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ 'ਇੱਕ ਭਾਰੀ ਚੁਣੋਤੀ' ਸਾਬਿਤ ਹੋਇਆ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਤੂਫਾਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਰਨ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਹੁਣ ਵਧਕੇ 11 ਹੋ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਜਦਕਿ ਸੈਂਕੜੇ ਲੋਕ ਲਾਪਤਾ ਦੱਸੇ ਗਏ ਸਨ ਅਤੇ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਲੋਕ ਅਜੇ ਵੀ ਬਿਜਲੀ ਤੋਂ ਸੱਖਣੇ ਹਨ। ਹੋਰ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਆਡੀਓ ਰਿਪੋਰਟ...

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sandhar 4.jpeg

ਪੂਰਬੀ ਤੇ ਪੱਛਮੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਸਭਿਆਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੀ ਸਾਹਿਤਕ ਰਚਨਾ ‘ਮੇਰੇ ਹਿੱਸੇ ਦਾ ਲਾਹੌਰ’

Amit Rattan Kotfatta

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਆਪ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਅਮਿਤ ਰਤਨ ਤੇ ਉਸਦੇ ਕਰੀਬੀ ਵਿਜੀਲੈਂਸ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਘੇਰੇ ਵਿੱਚ

Patiala.JPG

'ਆਓ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੇ ਹਾਣੀ ਬਣੀਏ': ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੇ ਡਿਜਿਟਲ ਵਿਕਾਸ 'ਚ ਆਓਂਦੇ ਅੜਿੱਕੇ ਤੇ ਸੰਭਾਵੀ ਹੱਲ

Punjabi school.jpg

ਮਾਂ ਬੋਲੀ ਦਿਹਾੜਾ: ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਕੂਲ 'ਚ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਦੇ ਪਸਾਰੇ ਲਈ ਕੀਤੀਆਂ ਜਾ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ ਸੁਹਿਰਦ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ