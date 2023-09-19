ਰੈਫਰੈਂਡਮ ਲਈ 'ਯੈੱਸ ਵੋਟ' ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰਕਾਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਪਰ 'ਨੋ ਕੈਂਪ' ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ

CANBERRA WALK FOR YES

Supporters of theYes' campaign gather, in Canberra, Sunday, September 17, 2023. (AAP Image/Dominic Giannini) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DOMINIC GIANNINI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਅਵਾਜ਼ ਲਈ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ 'ਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਰੈਲੀਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ 'ਹਾਂ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ' ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੈਂਪੇਨ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰ 'ਨੋ ਕੈਂਪ' ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਲੋਕ 14 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਦੇ ਜਨਮਤ ਸੰਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਸਤਾਵ ਨੂੰ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤੱਤਪਰ ਹਨ। ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਖਾਸ ਪੌਡਕਾਸਟ...

SBS acknowledges that the views presented in this vox pop do not necessarily represent the views of the whole community and are not a statistical representation of the Australian population.
READ MORE

ਜੇਕਰ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਵੌਇਸ ਰੈਫਰੈਂਡਮ ਵੋਟ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਉਪਲੱਬਧ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋ ਤਾਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਦਿਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਜਲਦੀ ਵੋਟ ਕਿਵੇਂ ਪਾਉਣੀ ਹੈ?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Canada India Sikh Slain

ਨਿੱਝਰ ਕਤਲ ਮਾਮਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੈਨੇਡਾ ਤੇ ਭਾਰਤ ਆਹਮੋ-ਸਾਹਮਣੇ, ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਚਿੰਤਾ ਦਾ ਇਜ਼ਹਾਰ

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat over the shooting.

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 19 ਸਤੰਬਰ, 2023

Sarkar Sanatkar Milni

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਉਦਯੋਗਪਤੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ‘ਸਰਕਾਰ ਸਨਤਕਾਰ ਮਿਲਨੀ’ ਪਹਿਲਕਦਮੀ ਦੀ ਕੀਤੀ ਸ਼ਲਾਘਾ

AUSTRALIA PETROL PRICES

ਐਸ ਬੀ ਐਸ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੋਂ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਮੁੱਖ ਖ਼ਬਰਾਂ: 18 ਸਤੰਬਰ, 2023