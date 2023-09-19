ਰੈਫਰੈਂਡਮ ਲਈ 'ਯੈੱਸ ਵੋਟ' ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰਕਾਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਪਰ 'ਨੋ ਕੈਂਪ' ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ

SBS acknowledges that the views presented in this vox pop do not necessarily represent the views of the whole community and are not a statistical representation of the Australian population.
ਰੈਫਰੈਂਡਮ ਲਈ 'ਯੈੱਸ ਵੋਟ' ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਚਾਰਕਾਂ 'ਚ ਭਾਰੀ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਪਰ 'ਨੋ ਕੈਂਪ' ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜਿੱਤ ਦਾ ਭਰੋਸਾ
Supporters of theYes' campaign gather, in Canberra, Sunday, September 17, 2023. (AAP Image/Dominic Giannini) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DOMINIC GIANNINI/AAPIMAGE
ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਵਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਅਵਾਜ਼ ਲਈ ਦੇਸ਼ ਭਰ 'ਚ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਰੈਲੀਆਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਹਜ਼ਾਰਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਸਮਰਥਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ 'ਹਾਂ ਮੁਹਿੰਮ' ਨੂੰ ਭਰੋਸਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੈਂਪੇਨ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ। ਪਰ 'ਨੋ ਕੈਂਪ' ਦਾ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਲੋਕ 14 ਅਕਤੂਬਰ ਦੇ ਜਨਮਤ ਸੰਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਵਿੱਚ ਪ੍ਰਸਤਾਵ ਨੂੰ ਰੱਦ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਤੱਤਪਰ ਹਨ। ਹੋਰ ਵੇਰਵੇ ਲਈ ਸੁਣੋ ਇਹ ਖਾਸ ਪੌਡਕਾਸਟ...
