ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਬੋਵਲ-ਕੈਂਸਰ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ।

Published 3 October 2023, 11:23 pm
ਹਰ ਹਫ਼ਤੇ ਲਗਭਗ 103 ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਅਨ ਲੋਕ ਅੰਤੜੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਕੈਂਸਰ ਨਾਲ ਮਰਦੇ ਹਨ। ਇਸਦੀ ਜਲਦ ਜਾਂਚ ਕੀਤੇ ਜਾਣ ਨਾਲ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਨਤੀਜਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਬਚਣ ਦੀ ਦਰ 90% ਤੱਕ ਵੱਧ ਸਕਦੀ ਹੈ।
