ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸਿਹਤ ਜਾਂਚ
Published 3 October 2023, 11:23 pm
ਆਓ ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸਿਹਤ ਜਾਂਚ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਕਿਉਂ ਹੈ। ਯੋਗ ਵਸਨੀਕ, ਬਲਕ ਬਿਲਿੰਗ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਜੀਪੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।
