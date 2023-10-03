Watch

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸਿਹਤ ਜਾਂਚ

Published 3 October 2023, 11:23 pm
ਆਓ ਜਾਣੋ ਕਿ ਇੱਕ ਨਿਯਮਤ ਸਿਹਤ ਜਾਂਚ ਮਹੱਤਵਪੂਰਨ ਕਿਉਂ ਹੈ। ਯੋਗ ਵਸਨੀਕ, ਬਲਕ ਬਿਲਿੰਗ ਸੇਵਾਵਾਂ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਜੀਪੀ ਦੁਆਰਾ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਵਾ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ।
