Worried about a loved one’s problem gambling? Here’s how to support them

Highlights Potential harm from gambling extends from financial to mental health problems.

Family and friends are impacted by one’s compulsive gambling, but support is available.

Cultural sensitivities can prevent people from seeking help.

Helping a loved one effectively requires family and friends to get support too.

A hidden addiction with real consequences

The risk of harm in both online and offline gambling may not always be visible, says Professor of Psychology at the University of Sydney Sally Gainsbury.



It's often called the hidden addiction because you don't see it in someone's eyes or smell it on their breath if they have a gambling problem... But the harms are still the same, and the financial costs are still the same. Sally Gainsbury, Professor of Psychology at the University of Sydney.

Prof Gainsbury is the Director of the university’s Gambling Treatment and Research Centre.





She says the road to recovery from problem gambling is a complex process, both for the individual struggling and the people around them.





Too often there are relapses as well, she says.



Online wagering tends to appeal to a different cohort than that of poker machines, but the harms are the same Credit: Getty Images/becon

What do the stats say?

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 7.2% of adults are at risk of gambling harm.





Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities do not gamble more than the general population, but research shows they are more vulnerable to experiencing gambling harm.





Natalie Wright, Director of the Office of Responsible Gambling in New South Wales, says that people from diverse communities facing gambling problems are also likely to avoid seeking help due to shame and stigma.



Counselling in many communities is a really foreign, Western concept. So, there’s often a notion that people want to keep things within the family. Natalie Wright, Director of the Office of Responsible Gambling in New South Wales

Gambling harm doesn’t just affect the person who gambles Credit: Getty Images/uniquely India

One struggling, many impacted

Relatives and friends of people experiencing problem gambling can also be impacted.





They often experience financial harm associated with problem gambling. They are likely to experience stress in the relationship, and they have to deal with the associated negative consequences.





“So, these people need to have support for themselves regardless of whether the person is trying to change their gambling. It's also helpful while they're trying to assist someone or support someone who is attempting to recover,” Prof Gainsbury explains.



Changes in someone’s financial wellbeing can be a sign their gambling has become an issue. Credit: Getty Images/Narisara Nami Adam*, a Western Sydney resident of Arabic background, has been in recovery from problem gambling since 2014.





He says his immediate family was impacted too and they have been always supportive throughout his recovery.





He recalls a close relative seeking help themselves through counselling during his recovery.





“They were better able to support my requirements for recovery, which sometimes can be very difficult to understand when you're not an addict.





“I think getting professional help provided them with the understanding that they're not responsible for what has happened. They're not at fault for what has happened. And they can navigate the individual that I am much easier.”





For Adam, the turning point of his recovery came through Gamblers Anonymous , which is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences and help others recover from gambling problems.





But Adam believes everyone has a different way of finding the tools to address problem gambling.



[Some] people succeed with just going to counselling on a weekly basis, changing jobs, changing programs of life, or exercising more. There are things that [can] work for everyone. Adam*, recovering from problem gambling

Peer-to-peer support and online forums can be helpful for some. Credit: Getty Images/Marco VDM

'Put on your oxygen mask first'

Any support pathway can be helpful, as long as appropriate support is provided, says Prof Gainsbury.





She likens dealing with problem gambling to an emergency situation on an aircraft, where passengers are advised to put on the oxygen mask before helping others.



It’s important for people to realise that there is a lot of support available for them, they're not by themselves... [and] be mindful of the adage of getting your own oxygen mask on first. Professor Gainsbury.

Some people feel more comfortable asking their doctor to direct them to a specialised service. Credit: Getty Images/nahsoon State-based services offer resources and counselling by phone, online or in person.





The New South Wales (NSW) Government campaign The Number that Changed our Life , is aimed at helping people from diverse communities that are facing problems with gambling and are uncertain of how to get help.





The first port of call for anybody needing help in NSW is Gamble Aware on 1800 858 858. Their website is translated into five community languages, including Arabic, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Hindi, Korean and Vietnamese.





Financial counselling is also available.





If there are some debts piling up due to your loved one’s gambling or there are financial issues, you can seek financial counselling, Ms Wright recommends.



Many people will look for informal support. So, whether that be a health practitioner, or supports within the community, such as community leaders or religious leaders, or support within their family. Professor Gainsbury.

“Counselling in upwards of 50 languages is available for anyone across the state,” says Ms Wright.





Ultimately, being supportive of someone with a gambling problem, she says, goes hand in hand with encouraging them to seek professional help.





*Not his real name.



