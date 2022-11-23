FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE ar MANA kengóri saiba SBS ót





Tuañar SBS On Demand akaun bano 64 kela iin saíbolla FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ mana tuañar devise ót.





FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Comabr yé curu oíye,November 21 ar mana solaíbo SBS ót Australia át.



64 kela Qatar óttu mana ar live daha bo,ar 8 wan kela live daha bo SBS VICELAND ot.





FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ hoñte curu oíbo?

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ curu oíbo November 21 ar mana eksklusif SBS Australia át dahaí bo.



FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ Tarik ar thaím

Kuli bode seremoni iba Qatar ar Ekuador loí kelaí bode thaím loí foribo.Kela solattaíbo faínal fan Serbia ar Switzerland loí curu oíbode ibat Desember 3 (AEDT).



Group Stage: November 21 - Desember 3

Round 16: Desember 4 - 7

Quarter-Finals: Desember 10 - 11

Semi-Finals: Desember 14 - 15

3rd vs 4th playoff: Desember 18

World Cup Final: Desember 19

Só 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ on TV

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar Source: Getty / Getty Images SBS ar SBS VICELAND eksklusif gori 64 kela iín solaíbo,500 gonda FIFA World Cup ór jinis loí broadcast gora zaí bo diyan channel ót .





Iín ór ottu 64 kela baade-8 wan kela SBS VICELAND ót dahaí bo-eçe fotti deen World Cup Daily ar FIFA TV Preview Shows, World Cup classic



kela ar dubara kela Qatar 2022 solaíbo.





Beca beci kela Aussie fan ór thaím or mutabek yé oíbo,7 wan kela 9pm (AEDT) thaím loí ar 20 group ór kela 6am (AEDT)



World Cup fotti deen ór Show ar FIFA TV Preview Show

World Cup Daily show iba ekan zaga Australia ár manuíc yé FIFA World Cup ór baabote daíli cek goribolla.



Fottí episod ót noya haighjloght taí bo, previews, honor ór t analysis, eksklusif interbiu, gorba,noya hobor, views,Qatar,Australia ar aga gura dunia át





World Cup Daily show curu oíbo 5:30pm (AEDT) fotti raítta SBS ár toíbade e FIFA TV Preview Show.foila digital ór VOD sore gori saí fariba SBS On Demand ót.



FIFA World Cup kelasik kela ókkol

SBS On Demandót dahaí bo 25 classic FIFA World Cup matches 1986 óttu 2018 fan agor zobordos kela ókkol monot gori faré fan.





Klea ókkol bec edok SBS ar SBS VICELAND dahaí bo World Cup thaím ibat.



Só 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ SBS On Demand

fotti kela só FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE ar MANA SBS ar SBS On Demand .





kengóri SBS On Demand akaun banaiba

Bano SBS On Demand akaun mana!





Asan:



kulo On Demand app / website Baso Log in / Sign Up Baso Create A New Account Tuañar nam garam golo, zindilla neiki : nam, email address,maiya morot ar zonom tarik Baso Create Account - toí email ekan faíba SBS akaiun baní yho de yan ór baabote. Añarar konten ókkol kuli so ar solo!

World Cup hub SBS On Demand



fura furi Qatar beggun dahaí bo,



live English ar Arabic, full replays, 25-minute mini matches, 10-minit 3 minit - highlights 64 kela ar.







Hono ekan FIFA World Cup kela nó goli bollla,ya la bala oíbo push notifications banai bolla také tuñi hoí fare fan hoñte livestreams, highlights ar replays solibode yan SBS On Demand app ót.





Foila, uzu goro enabled notifications SETTINGS ór butore tuañar devis ót.



Sibo SETTINGS tuañar devis ót Sibo SBS On Demand App; Toggle ON push notifications.(Kula rako)

Tuañar devis ót SBS On Demand app ót sibo silhouette skreen ór ore profile page banai bolla.



Sibo APP SETTINGS; NEW EPISODES tole buton iba sibo noya episod ór hobor taíbola. Iba holidda oíbo. EXPIRING EPISODES tolé buton iba sibo episod hotom oíbo de iín ór hobor taíbolla.Iba holidda oíbo

Akhir ít 'FIFA World Cup 2022 iba tuañar FAVOURITES ót golaí asede yan cek goro



Dil ór futo asede iba sibili tuañar favourite listi goli bo.Bos uddur!



Fas san jinis ehon goribar

noya goro tuañar SBS On Demand app golo SBS On Demand ot tuañar devis óttu taí. Subscribe to our newsletters Enable Push Notifications curu goro fotti kela live ar mana so.

Live ór jinis ar kela baade SBS On Demand, noya SBS Sport webseíth ót noya hobor,highlights, interbiu, video, ar oínno zoruri mamela Qatar 2022 óttu solibo.



fura replays

English ar Arabic, studio pre ar post shows of SBS yo asé tuñi hono kela Qatar óttu mis nó goriba.



25-minute mini matches

Thaím naí de itaralla baítta at 25 minit kela tofsir.



Extended 10-minute highlights

borobor tin minit ór ar 10-minute extended highlights sia fariba SBS On Demandfotit kela ár baabote.



Three-minute highlights

beci baitta gori Qatar ór kela ár babaote,basi fariba toratori SBS Sport website ar SBS On Demand.



Social Media

fotti FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE ar MANA so SBS ar SBS On Demand ót. Noya hobor ór baabote faiba SBS Sports, follow goro SBS Sport Facebook , Twitter , Instagram ar YouTube .



kengóri fura 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE saíba – Fura SBS

Combar, November 21

Kulibar seremoni + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) , curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







2022 FIFA World Cup periview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monggol bar, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Fotti din





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Butbar, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup fotti deen





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Bicibar, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World CupFotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) -curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Cukkubar, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Conibar, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Tunisia v Australia





7:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Roibar, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Combar, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - curu 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - curu 09.00pm





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - curu 00.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Mongolbar, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Buitbar, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Bicibar, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) -curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Cukkubar, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) -curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Conibar, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) -curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Roibar, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Combar, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Monggol bar , December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Buitbar, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti Deen



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Bicibar, December 8

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Cukkubar, December 9

World Cup fotti Deen



5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Conibar December 10

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Roibar, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Combar, December 12

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Mongolbar, December 13

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Buitbar, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) -curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Bicibar, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) curu 06.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World CupFotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Cukkubar , December 16

World Cup Daily





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Conibar, December 17

World Cup fotti Deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Roibar, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cupfotti deen





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





On SBS and SBS On Demand





Combar, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - curu 02.00am





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup fotti deen





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thaím ólla lokal guide so



funo SBS Audio

SBS Audio