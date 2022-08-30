Australia ar eskul ót kengori sekcual ór fonna cika ar maa baaf ólla mocwara fuain loí yan or boítta hota hon

Highlights
- Sexual health is taught in Australian schools from Kindergarten to Year 12
- Age-appropriate sex related concepts are taught according to child developmental theory
- Experts recommend parents talk to their children about sexual health often and early
- Despite abundant availability of sex education resources in Australia, many teenagers obtain information via the internet, their friends or by visiting GPs
Sekcual aram oíyedeíki har ekzon ór zindi gir aram ór butore.Yan baana Seks,fuain ón com ón ór baabote noí,bolké gura fuaín boro oddé ,juwan oe iíntu loti,saf suwáí,rishta ar ador loí talukat asé.Yan óke zoruri waja kengóri bala sombon arm gom sombon banaí bar.
Sexual health is taught across Australian schools from preschool to year 12.
Sekcual or ram ór foinna gura eskul óttu loti 12 kelas fan fora Australia ar eskul ót.
National syllabus ziba ase iba fuain kengóri boro ode theori yan saí banaí yede,zeçe gar,demaki ír ar ehsas ór zin hissa har uggwá insan buddi ahol mon ode eí comot
international scientific standard ór mutabek yé.
''fuaín dor ode har boc ór har tobka sekcual ór baabote boro ode yan sobut saí.''Renee West, boro eskul or mocwara doínna NSW Department of Education óttu buzaddé.
"Suzuk iín UNESCO's international guidance ór mutabek yé sekcual fonna ár baabote,zin neíki bosara bosori cek gori aícce yan fakka rakibolla añara ziyan cika fore ibar butore aside yan ar har uggwá fuaín olla de yan."
Fuain de ki ciké,houñte
Kindergarten ót fuain de gar faç ki ase ar nam ar ki ham fotti kan gar faç loí curu.
Gura eskul ót tararé gar aram loí curu,ar dor oíle ga hondilla bodoli zagoí de yan ar haic ode yan.
Boro eskul ót,fuain kengóri ó,com,ar sekcual hassa,fuain no oíbar dabaí,sekcual laín loí biyaram faredé yan cika.Zeitto fuain dóttu buiddi oíbo eítto oínno jinis cika mesal rishta talukat ór babaiote,kengóri ejaot ibode yan ar gaheri talukat.
''Itara pivesi ar gar haq ór babaote ciké ar hefazot ór baabote,''Hodde Ms West yé
''Kurikulum iba postif ór ikka fokus gori raíkke mani nizor ga ré buzon,ar ki ham gorede ar har ekan rishta mazéki zimma asede yan zeíto tara boro ór eíto tarar zini ít....privesi kinergarten ólla ra boro eskul ór fuain dolla zorur alok asé,''
Ms West ye yan buzzaddeíki mactor ókkolé syllabus tarar eskul ór solasol ar dormor mutabek yé gorede,yan ó borabor raki mani oínno majmuk ar cómaj loí saí.
Education experts Ms West and Ms Zemaitis say children learn about relationships and boundaries regarding affection at a very early age, so these are important topics to discuss in the context of sexual health. Source: Getty / Getty Images
''bec edok gura boc ór fuain iín boc no sáí yan záínto sa ki óde yan.Yan záínnto saéíki tarattu ode yan normal óinno manúic óttu yo ó,''iba yé hode,hode ki eskul oíja goí de ekan zaga jinis zin taboo ase ar gor ót hoí na faré yan ór baabote hoí bolla.
Effective sexuality education delays the initiation of sex. The earlier we can teach and the more we can teach, the more informed they are, and the better the decisions they make.Renee West, PDHPE Advisor Secondary Education, Educational Standards Directorate
Cathy Zemaitis oíyedeíki Director of Curriculum for Secondary Learners, NSW Department of Education ót. Iba ye hode iki maa baaf óttu eskul ór fuñwati ham gora foribo gor mauka kuli fuain dolla tarar sekcual,saf suí ar talukat ór baabote hota hoíbolla.
Parents can reach out to schoolteachers for support and guidance regarding how to talk to their children about sexuality and how to maintain healthy relationships. Source: SBS
''Añi maa baaf ore yan celenc gorideíki hota tara agottú curu goribolla,''iba ye hodde.
If the child doesn’t feel safe, chances are they’re going to look online for answers, and they may not find the right information.Cathy Zemaitis, Director of Curriculum for Secondary Learners, NSW Department of Education.
GP ír modot soún
Maa baaf zitara óttu uddur zana naí fuain loí sekcual ór baabote hn torika loí hota hoíbo,yan ólla fuain dór eskul óttu modot sáí fariba ya féµli daktor ya GP óttu modot sáí fariba.
Dr Magaly Barrera Western Sydney ít GP boínné 30 basor fan. Dr Barrera hode afsus ór hota beca beci nojowan ókkol ibar hase aíye mocwar aólla gór zohon tara hot aiín hoí na faré.
“beci hom ase maa baaf ór fuñwati eçe aíyede yan sekcual ór baabote modot sáíbolla,'' Dr Barrera ye hodde .
Iba ye hode ki beca beci nojowan okkol ibar hase aíye STI tes goribolla ya fuain no óíbar dabaílla,tara beci dora ar corma tarar maa baaf loí yan ór baabote hota hoíbolla.Iba ye tarare yan mocwara diyeéíki tarar fémli ya mactor loí hota hoíbolla has gori zedice tara 16 bosor or nisé boc oílé.
Dr Barrera hamica nojoan ókkollore yan mocwara dedeíki com noíbar dabai fuñwati kondom estamal goribolla také com óno fan ar STI biyaram ó no fan.Ar eskul óttu neíli zagoí foribode yan óttu basi taki faré fan.
Dr Barrera encourages parents and young patients to discuss sexual health within a positive and scientifically-informed framework foremost, but without dismissing the family's own cultural values. Source: iStockphoto
Iba ye hodeíki maa baaf ókkol hoñte aíyede hoíle ibar hasé zeíntte neíki tara foíla bar haíc ó ,ar morot fuain óttu raítte hor bizi zagoí mani tarar juwan o de ya la aíye tarar sekcual ór baabote hota hoíbolla.
Iba ye mauka tuñwaito sa sekcual ór aram ór baabote hota hoíboilla,kintu hudun fémli ír dormo ólla boli ibattu duk o ja goí.
Dr Barrera hodde iba yé kuci gore taboo óttu basi taíbolla ar izot ót saté ar saíntifik sobut dahaí re biyasana gorede ibaye .
I always ask permission to the child to examine them. If they say ‘no’, it's no.Dr Magaly Barrera, Family GP
Iba ye moris ore futo daha také tarattu hondilla mosola ode yan futu dahai buzai fare fan.
“yan óttu tarar aram fa ar ijazot di faré].”
Dr Barrera cuwaris deddeki maa baaf óttu esks ór fonna ár baabote asan ar uzu gori buza foribo take fuaín ulzul nó fan.
''Tara re hono din misa hota no hoí yo.Zedice tuañrtu hono ekan juwab nó takilé Tuaí so juwab ókkol.HOt abaítta ra uzu raki le behtor.Iínilla butore mur gori hiwa nó foribo sekcual ór babaote..''
Suzuk ókkol maa baaf ólla
Dereck McCormak oíyedeíki Director of the ,
zeí oragnisecion yé maa baaf olla onlaín suzuk ókkol banaThe Raising Children website ót hoto dilla suzuk ókkol ase kengori tuañar fuain loí sekcual ór aram ór baabote hota hoí ba.
Mr McCormak hodde beca beci maa baaf ókkol óttu duk zagoí seks ór baabote hota hoíbolla,anjan ar toíyari naí mika fan lage .''
Iba ye hodde maa baaf ye ze ito sore curu gori faré hota eíto bala oíbo ar peraktis oja bo goi,ar hota no hoibar agottu nizé age maalumat tuai so ar ciko.
“fauin zin 8 bosor fan boc ase tara hoi fare morot fuwa ar mela fuwa hindilla de yan ar fuain huntu ode yaan” he says.
fusar goribo sekcual ór baabote,rishtar baabote zehon tara boro ór.'
Education expert Renee West iba ye sobse bala tip buzaddeiki ''sobse bala taim oíyedeiki hota hoibolla hoçe hoíle gaçi solaibar thaím ót,eçe ezon óre ezon suke sa no fore hota hoíbaccot.''