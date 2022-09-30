Australia emerjensí ír warnin oín dore ibar rating sistem ki asé ar tuñi ki gori fariba?
Sever fire warning raised over darling Downs and Granite Belt Source: AAP
Published 30 September 2022 at 6:28pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Yasmeen Ahmed
Source: SBS
Australia oíyedeíki ekan dec zeçe beci asan ór sáté bece beci mausam ólla boli mamela okkol oíja goí.Zani só hoto tobka asé hotora iín ór .
