Australia emerjensí ír warnin oín dore ibar rating sistem ki asé ar tuñi ki gori fariba?

Sever fire warning raised over darling Downs and Granite Belt

Sever fire warning raised over darling Downs and Granite Belt Source: AAP

Published 30 September 2022 at 6:28pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Yasmeen Ahmed
Source: SBS

Australia oíyedeíki ekan dec zeçe beci asan ór sáté bece beci mausam ólla boli mamela okkol oíja goí.Zani só hoto tobka asé hotora iín ór .

