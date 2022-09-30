SBS Rohingya

Robodebt royal commission ór ham soler gaír kanuni udar tulledé yan ólla.

Bill Shorten says the decision to rule a "robo-debt" unlawful could have implications for thousands.

Bill Shorten says the decision to rule a "robo-debt" unlawful could have implications for thousands. Source: AAP

Published 30 September 2022 at 7:09pm
By Stefan Armbruster, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Yasmeen Ahmed
Source: SBS

Ehon ór butore Robodebt royal commission ham curu oíye gaír kanuni udar tulledé yan ólla.Yan oíyede,ki la parwayi geílddé sorjar ye goíjje de eto warnin diba de dan.

