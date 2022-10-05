1 Koo-koo, kookaburra! Birds

Ася Уколова и Ирина Бурмистрова в студии SBS в Мельбурне. Source: SBS / SBS/Irina Burmistrova Asia Ukolova and Irina Burmistrova chat with young guests from Russia and Australia. We tell stories, sing, laugh, wonder and learn from each other.





In this episode, we discuss with Martin from Moscow whether cockatoos can meow, how a kookaburra laughs, how many songs a nightingale knows, and how cyclists protect themselves from magpies.





Listen to our podcast on sbs.com.au/kookookookaburra , Apple podcasts , Spotify, "Yandex.Music" and other apps.





Advertisement