1 Koo-koo, kookaburra! Birds

Koo-koo, kookaburra!

Excited Cockatoo

An image of a cockatoo that I found at a bird sanctuary near my house. Source: Moment RF / aaa/Getty Images

Published 5 October 2022 at 3:26pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Can the emu catch up with the bus? Do bears eat butterflies? What is didgeridoo and what to cook with nettle? "Koo-koo, kookaburra!" is a podcast for children about how different life is in Russia and Australia. Audio in Russian only.

Asia Ukolova and Irina Burmistrova at SBS Studio in Melbourne
Ася Уколова и Ирина Бурмистрова в студии SBS в Мельбурне. Source: SBS / SBS/Irina Burmistrova
Asia Ukolova and Irina Burmistrova chat with young guests from Russia and Australia. We tell stories, sing, laugh, wonder and learn from each other.

In this episode, we discuss with Martin from Moscow whether cockatoos can meow, how a kookaburra laughs, how many songs a nightingale knows, and how cyclists protect themselves from magpies.

