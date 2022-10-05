1 Koo-koo, kookaburra! Birds

Asia Ukolova and Irina Burmistrova chat with young guests from Russia and Australia. We tell stories, sing, laugh, wonder and learn from each other.
Ася Уколова и Ирина Бурмистрова в студии SBS в Мельбурне. Source: SBS / SBS/Irina Burmistrova
In this episode, we discuss with Martin from Moscow whether cockatoos can meow, how a kookaburra laughs, how many songs a nightingale knows, and how cyclists protect themselves from magpies.
