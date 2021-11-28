50th Anniversary Debutante Ball of the Alexander Nevsky Russian School was held in Sydney

St. Alexander Nevsky Russian School

St. Alexander Nevsky Russian School Source: Photo by SBS Russian

Listen to the report from the 50th anniversary debutant ball at the Alexander Nevsky Russian School in Sydney.

St Alexander Nevsky Russian School in Homebush
St Alexander Nevsky Russian School in Homebush Source: Photo by SBS Russian
