ARTY

Arty. Environmental activists in Melbourne glued themselves to a Picasso painting

Climate changed activists have glued their hands to a Picasso painting at an art gallery in Melbourne. Credit: @xrebellionaus

Published 13 October 2022 at 1:33pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS

Climate change activists have glued themselves to a Picasso in the National Gallery of Victoria demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels. A Sydney-based art-critic Ksenia Radchenko comments. Available in Russian only.

Listen to all the apisodes of Arty podcast series
here
.
