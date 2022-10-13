Arty. Environmental activists in Melbourne glued themselves to a Picasso painting

Listen to all the apisodes of Arty podcast series .
Climate changed activists have glued their hands to a Picasso painting at an art gallery in Melbourne. Credit: @xrebellionaus
Published 13 October 2022 at 1:33pm
By Irina Burmistrova
Source: SBS
Climate change activists have glued themselves to a Picasso in the National Gallery of Victoria demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels. A Sydney-based art-critic Ksenia Radchenko comments. Available in Russian only.
