Arty. Photo project 'Canonicity' by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell

Canonicity by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell

Canonicity by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell Source: Supplied by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This content is available in Russian only.

Ekaterina Shipova-Bell
Source: Supplied by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell
Photo by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell
Photo by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell Source: Supplied by Ekaterina Shipova-Bell
READ MORE

Arty. "Belonging" - Ekaterina Shipova-Bell's exhibition

Arty. Nadi Brid - Documentary photography

Arty. Fashion-photographer Maria Heiss

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Andrew-Rovenko-Rocketgirl-The-Face.jpg

Arty. Andrew Rovenko and The Rocketgirl Chronicles

Nina Sanadze, Melbourne-based visual artist

Arty. Nina Sanadze and "Memorial" in Venice

90_1.jpg

Arty. Environmental activists in Melbourne glued themselves to a Picasso painting

309854830_428393406092733_8504016110794567877_n.jpg

Arty. Exhibition by Katerina Apale 'Present memories'