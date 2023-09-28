Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest
Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without Source: Getty / fhm
New research reveals Australians are experiencing a wealth gap with low-income earners bearing the brunt. Advocates are calling for a levelling of the playing field. And charities warn that if nothing is done urgently, it will ultimately affect the future of children from low-income households.
Share