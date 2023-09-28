Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without Source: Getty / fhm

New research reveals Australians are experiencing a wealth gap with low-income earners bearing the brunt. Advocates are calling for a levelling of the playing field. And charities warn that if nothing is done urgently, it will ultimately affect the future of children from low-income households.

