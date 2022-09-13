SBS Russian

Big bill for the snap public holiday

Published 14 September 2022 at 8:58am, updated 14 September 2022 at 9:20am
By John Baldock, Irina Burmistrova
An unexpected snap public holiday has left some parents, schools, essential workers and businesses scrambling. On the 22nd of September, employers will either close their doors for a national public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth the second - or stay open and pay higher wages to employees. This is a Russian language content.

