Childcare costs for Australian families among highest in world, ACCC report finds
Children playing at an early childhood centre, in Harrison in Canberra, Friday, October 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Australia's consumer watchdog has released a report revealing the enormous burden of childcare fees on households. The ACCC report is the second in a series drafting recommendations to government to improve outcomes in the sector.
