Donald Trump, blocked on Facebook, decided to create his own social network

Donald Trump, blocked on Facebook, decided to create his own social networkPlay01:29Donald Trump Source: Flickr/Gage Skidmore CC BY-SA 2.0Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.73MB) This is a Russian language content.ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode