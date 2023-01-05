SBS Russian

From Alfie to Zeus: Australia's changing pet names

Кот из Сиднейского приюта по имени Филя Source: SBS Russian

Published 5 January 2023 at 3:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Daisy, Harley, Luna and Charlie. These are some of top pet names in Australia according to data compiled from The Lost Dogs’ Home. The list comes as animal shelters across the country encourage people to adopt rather than buy their next pet.

