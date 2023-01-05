From Alfie to Zeus: Australia's changing pet names

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Кот из Сиднейского приюта по имени Филя Source: SBS Russian
Published 5 January 2023 at 3:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Daisy, Harley, Luna and Charlie. These are some of top pet names in Australia according to data compiled from The Lost Dogs’ Home. The list comes as animal shelters across the country encourage people to adopt rather than buy their next pet.
Published 5 January 2023 at 3:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by SBS Russian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share