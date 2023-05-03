'I try to find rare and luxurious specimens of flowers, especially my favourite Australian endemics '

EB_pic03.jpg

Irina Mitin, Founder and Owner at Eclectic Botanica Photo credit: Irina Mitin

"Small business" interview with the founder and owner of Eclectic Botanica Irina Mitin from Melbourne.

01_4sbs.jpg
Irina is a professional photographer and graphic designer with a passion and love for flora and nature. She specialises in many types of photography and has won several awards for large-scale photos, as well as not being able to walk past the natural beauty of flowers and nature. Her Macro Botanica collections are photos of different flowers created using the stacking technique.

02.jpg
Photo credit: Irina Mitin
The stacking technique is a technique in which many photos, all with a different focal point, are stacked to create a sharp and crisp final product. The process is tedious and meticulous and requires excellent attention to detail and care. To make the final product, anywhere between 20 and 60, photos must be stacked to create what is ultimately the sharp image you get to buy.

Ecl_botanica_irises 01.jpg
Photo credit: Irina Mitin

03.jpg
Photo credit: Irina Mitin
