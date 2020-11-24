International students look away from Australia to other study destinations

Colombian student Karen Celis

Colombian student Karen Celis is considering cancelling her Australian visa to go to Canada instead. Source: Supplied

Australia was warned to prepare for reputational damage among international students from closed borders and lack of welfare support. Now migration agents say it's become a reality, with thousands of students looking at switching to Canada instead - prompting criticism of the government's unclear messaging.

