This podcast is available in Russian only.
International travel remains off limits
Passengers board public transport in Melbourne Source: AAP
Australians wanting to take an overseas trip will probably have to wait until at least the middle of next year unless they're planning a visit to New Zealand. This year's budget measures are based on the assumption international travel is not likely to pick up before the middle of 2022. The federal government says it's acting on its expert medical advice about international borders but Labor says Australians are being held hostage to Scott Morrison's incompetence.
Share