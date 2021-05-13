International travel remains off limits

SBS News in Macedonian 13 May 2021

Passengers board public transport in Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australians wanting to take an overseas trip will probably have to wait until at least the middle of next year unless they're planning a visit to New Zealand. This year's budget measures are based on the assumption international travel is not likely to pick up before the middle of 2022. The federal government says it's acting on its expert medical advice about international borders but Labor says Australians are being held hostage to Scott Morrison's incompetence.

This podcast is available in Russian only. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

The US is trying to prevent the new war from spreading further in the Middle East

R2R PODCAST GFX ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_RED.jpg

Resounding No to Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023