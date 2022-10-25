Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the Albanese government's first budget Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 26 October 2022 at 9:52am
By Nicola Canning, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his out-of-cycle Federal Budget to enable the new Labor government to deliver on its election commitments. It comes hard on the heels of an unprecedented time of economic uncertainty triggered by a global pandemic, a war in Europe and natural disasters at home.
Published 26 October 2022 at 9:52am
By Nicola Canning, Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Share