Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future

ANA BAND 1.jpg

ANA is a female fronted, 5-piece symphonic metal band founded in 2023 Credit: ANA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

They describe their style as symphonic metal, while their vocalist is a professional opera singer. Musicians from different countries united in Melbourne, creating the ANA project. The band's producer (originally from Ukraine) Alex Marchinovskiy and vocalist (from Russia) Anna Khristenko spoke with SBS Russian.

The podcast featured the song SIRENS by
ANA
(with permission of the band).
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023

Australia is very wealthy but it still has too many people going without (Getty)

Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardest

English.jpg

Podcast about money and technology: first episode

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 28.09.2023