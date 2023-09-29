The podcast featured the song SIRENS by (with permission of the band).
Meet ANA: an international band confident about a bright future
ANA is a female fronted, 5-piece symphonic metal band founded in 2023 Credit: ANA
They describe their style as symphonic metal, while their vocalist is a professional opera singer. Musicians from different countries united in Melbourne, creating the ANA project. The band's producer (originally from Ukraine) Alex Marchinovskiy and vocalist (from Russia) Anna Khristenko spoke with SBS Russian.
Share