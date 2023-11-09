Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Milestone Stolen Wages decision just another marker on a long road still ahead
Milestone Stolen Wages decision just another marker on a long road still ahead Credit: Lighthousebay/Getty Images
Western Australia's government has agreed to a historic $180.4 million settlement to address the decades-long injustice of wages stolen from thousands of Aboriginal workers between 1936 and 1972. So where and how were wages stolen, who stole them and what is being done about it now?
