'God give us patience': Moroccans still measuring the scale of the earthquake
People are seen walking among rubbles and debris from damaged buildings in the aftermath of the earthquake (AAP) Source: AAP / Davide Bonaldo/Sipa USA
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has claimed the lives of more than 2,100 people in Morocco, leaving countless others injured. The North African nation is still measuring the size of the disaster, with members of the international community already coming to its aid.
