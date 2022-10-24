SBS Russian

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Published 25 October 2022 at 8:24am
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke, Svetlana Printcev
Over 23 million people living in Australia aren't consuming a healthy diet. And a new assessment's found the federal government's made only "limited progress" implementing globally recommended policies to improve people's diets and reduce obesity over the last five years.

