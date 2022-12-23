SBS Russian

Paws for thought, say animal shelters - an animal is a long-term commitment

PUPPY OPENING CHRISTMAS GIFT

Credit: Ghislain & Marie David de Lossy/Getty Images

Published 24 December 2022 at 9:26am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Svetlana Printcev
Tempted to get a pet for Christmas? Well, pause for thought. Rehoming centres, inundated with animals, are reminding people pets are for life - not just the holiday

